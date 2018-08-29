Cash plea to keep St Annes kite fest flying high

Traders and tourism chiefs are eagerly relishing the prospect of up to 100,000 visitors this weekend as St Annes Kite Festival provides ‘the perfect shop window’ for Fylde.

But question marks remain over the event’s future with organisers saying without support from businesses it may be under threat.

Coun Ed Nash, chairman of the St Annes Enterprise Partnership (STEP), which represents the town’s traders, said: “Despite the popularity of this event, it has struggled to raise the vital funding this year.

“I would call on all businesses in the area to consider a donation to ensure that next year’s event carries on the success.

“Every little counts for such a major event in the town’s calendar and we all need to invest to reap the rewards.”

The volunteer organisers say the running costs, now some £24,000, are covered this year but have set up an online funding site to help boost the coffers for next year and beyond.

Persimmon Homes and Arts Council of England are among those to make donations.”

The biggest array yet of attractions and activities is promised as the event celebrates its seventh year on Saturday and Sunday. The festival will be prefaced tomorrow evening with a ‘night fly’ from 7pm, climaxed with a spectacular fireworks display.

Friday’s night fly is accompanied by music by Darrel Treece-Birch, with fireworks from 9.30pm, while the festival runs from 11am to 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

The full itinerary is at www.stanneskitefestival.co.uk.

To donate go to https://gogetfunding.com/st-annes-international-kite-festival