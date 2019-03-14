Catch the Grimethorpe Colliery Band in Lytham on Sunday

Formed in 1917, during the First World War, Grimethorpe Colliery Band is a British institution

National and British Open Champions on numerous occasions, the band’s contest successes remain legendary.

These include 16 Brass In Concert Championship titles and 11 times Yorkshire Regional Champions. The band has also been the recipient of two gold discs, as well as a BAFTA nomination for its contributions to the global hit movie Brassed Off for which Grimethorpe was the focal point. The band returns to Lowther Pavilion for a concert on Sunday, starting at 3pm. Call (01253) 794221 for tickets.