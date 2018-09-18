Change of direction for singer Tiffany as she heads for Lancashire

Popstar Tiffany will be showing off her latest musical change of direction when she comes to Lancashire.

The ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ singer has had a careers spanning more than 30 years and is touring to promote her new album Piece of Me.

“It’s not what people will think a Tiffany album should sound like,” she said.

“From the writing process to recording, and producing, and working with amazing musicians that understood my vision – this is the music that’s been in my heart for a very long time. It’s time to fulfil my dreams and step into these shoes.

“I was written off as a one-hit wonder, but I’ve continued to release music, and to grow as an artist, and this album is all about that growth.”

Tiffany has sold more than 15 million albums to date.

After two massively successful albums and world tours, at age 21 she gave birth to her son Elijah and wanted to raise him out of the spotlight, but she never stopped writing music.

In 2000 Billboard Magazine described Tiffany’s album The Color of Silence as among the Top Ten Best Albums of the Year.

- Tiffany will be at Preston Guild Hall on September 26. Call 01772 804444 or visit www.prestonguildhall.co.uk