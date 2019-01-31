Young Inskip People (YIP) received a hamper and a fund boost from Create Homes

Charity champions in Lancashire

Here are this week's charity champions

Members of the community have pulled together to support local causes.

David Wilson Homes North West contributed 1,000 towards the refurbishments and repairs of the roof at St Michaels Church, Preston.

1. David Wilson Homes donates to St Michael's Church

Derian House, in Chorley, has received 226 from Bolton School Nursery after funds were raised at their annual fund-raising Christmas party.

2. Bolton School Nursery donates to Derian House

Young Inskip People (YIP) received a hamper from Create Homes which helped them raise 200.

3. Create Homes donates to YIP

