Chin-chin to the return of celebration of all things gin

After a sell-out first Gin Festival at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, the event’s return has now been announced.

Gin Festival Blackpool 2018 will take over the ballroom on Friday to Sunday, March 9 to 11.

A spokesman said: “The mission remains the same; great venues, great atmosphere and most importantly great gin. Even better, GinFestival.com is constantly evolving in order to keep things fresh and exciting.

Explore the different zones including lively bars, a generous and informative brand room, plus creative cocktail bar all under one roof.

“With a real dedication to the perfect serve, guests are gifted their very own copa glass on arrival, with a funky pocket-sized brochure to guide them through their Gin Festival journey.

From small craft distilleries using locally foraged botanicals, right through to exotic examples of contemporary gins in fantastic flavours, there’s something for every palate.”

Tickets for the three-day festival go on sale at 9am on Wednesday, from www.ginfestival.com/events.