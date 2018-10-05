Christmas shopping event at Dobbies for Teenage Cancer Trust

A garden centre is hosting a magical evening for its customers to shop this year’s new range in aid of its national charity partner, Teenage Cancer Trust.



The event will be at Dobbies Garden World, Clifton, on October 18, from 5pm until 9pm.

Activities include demonstrations on how to build a wreath and how to create a Christmas terrarium. There will be a variety of exclusive offers and entertainment throughout the night as well as decorating tips and hamper stations.

Dobbies has chosen Teenage Cancer Trust as its first annual national charity having teamed up with the organisation for Christmas 2015 and 2016 to raise more than £350,000 over both seasonal periods.

On the night, look out for the charity’s wish tree baubles where, for a small donation, guests can write and place wishes on Dobbies’ in-store Christmas tree.

Carol Robinson, community champion at Dobbies Preston, said: “We are delighted to be kicking off the festive season with a special fund-raising evening raising money for Teenage Cancer Trust. The charity does fantastic work in the support they offer to young people and their families. Come along for a night of inspirational ideas, or even get a head start on that present list with a selection of exclusive offers and food sampling which is always a hit with our customers.”

Teenage Cancer Trust provides cancer care and support in 28 specialist units and designated local hospitals across the UK so that young people can get support wherever they live. The charity is there at every stage, from diagnosis through treatment and after treatment and they bring young people together so they can support each other.

Linda Noon, interim director of fund-raising at Teenage Cancer Trust, added: “We’re so delighted to be joining Dobbies at this fantastic seasonal event once again. Dobbies’ customers are always so supportive and incredibly generous it’s an absolute pleasure to be a part of it, and it’s a really great night out to get into the festive spirit.”

Tickets are available to purchase in-store in advance or on the night. Tickets cost £1 and all proceeds will go to Teenage Cancer Trust.