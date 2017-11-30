Classroom stars shine brightly at Gazette Educational Awards presentation event

Stars of the classroom were honoured for their sterling efforts at the 8th annual Gazette Education Awards.
Youngsters and their teachers from across the Fylde coast gathered at the Tower Ballroom for the bash, hosted by Ged Mills and Hayley Kay.
Dancers from Blackpool and The Fylde College warmed up the crowd ahead of the awards, sponsored by BAE Systems and Blackpool and The Fylde College.
Star of the show was Marton Primary School pupil Keane Philips who took the Primary School Pupil of the Year award and melted hearts with his acceptance speech.
Andy Sykes, deputy editor at The Gazette, said: “Yet again our Education Awards proved to be an amazing event where we were able to celebrate the achievements of pupils, students, teachers and school staff from across our region.
“Some of the success stories are quite humbling and the pride shown by every one of our finalists is fantastic.
“The Gazette will always give a platform to schools and pupils to celebrate their astounding achievements - Keane’s speech in particular will live long in the memory!
“Thank-you to all who entered and a big thanks to our sponsors.”
Roll of honour
Inspirational Teaching Award sponsored by Westinghouse Springfields Fuels.
Presenting by Communications Manager Nick Jones
Winner: John Atkinson, Clifton Primary School
Primary School Pupil of the Year, sponsored by The Sandcastle Waterpark.
Presented by Marketing Manager Mark Wilkins together with Monkey
Maths genius Bling
Winner: Keane Phillips, Marton Primary School
Secondary School Pupil of the Year sponsored by Blackpool Sixth Form College.
Presented by Principal, Jill Gray
Winner: Alice Easton, Hodgson Academy
Young Scientist/Engineer of the Year Award sponsored by BAE Systems.
Presented by BAE Hawk Production Manager Kev Skinner
Winner: Jessica Anderson, Millfield Science and Performing Arts College
Creative Arts Award sponsored by Blackpool and The Fylde College School of Creative Arts and Digital Industries.
Presented by Director of Stakeholder Engagement, Andy Iredale
Winner: Adam Mitchell, Baines School
Health and Wellbeing Award, sponsored by Clip and Climb.
Presented by Ben Wade
Winner: Northfold Primary School
Sports Achievement Award sponsored by Blackpool Sixth Form.
Presented by Principal Jill Gray
Winner: Year 11 Netball Team, Cardinal Allen Catholic High School
Career Aspiration Award sponsored by Blackpool and the Fylde College
Presented by Executive Director of Commercial Strategy, Tim Lemon
Winner: St Aidan’s CE High School
Unsung Hero Award sponsored by Vida Education.
Presented by Stuart Rothwell and Kelly Ridgway
Winner: Damien Ryder, Blackpool Aspire Academy
Headteacher of the Year Award sponsored by Centrica and Cuadrilla Resources
Presented by Local Communities Advisor Steve Singleton.
Winner: Andy Smith, St Aidan’s CE High School
Primary School of the Year Award, sponsored by The Uniform and Leisurewear Company.
Presented by Managing Director David Hoyle
Winner: Boundary Primary School
Secondary School of the Year Award, sponsored by UCLan.
Presented by Executive Director and Vice President Tim Steele
Winner: Hodgson Academy
