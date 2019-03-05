Cleveleys library set to reopen, two years after it was closed

A flagship programme to reopen many of the county’s libraries will mark another milestone this month with the reopening of Cleveleys Library.

The library, on Rossall Road, will be reopened on Tuesday, March 12 at 9am by County Councillor Stephen Clarke, who represents the local area.

The exterior of Cleveleys library, which closed in 2016 and is now set to reopen

Following the closure of 26 of the county’s 73 libraries by Lancashire County Council more than two years ago, a new administration was elected in May 2017, and decided to re-open as many libraries as possible.

Plans have been agreed for the phased reopening of libraries, and Cleveleys is the 15th to reopen following the reopening of libraries in Silverdale, Parbold, Burnley, Bolton-le-Sands, and Fulwood in late 2017, and Freckleton, Oswaldtwistle, Barrowford, Whalley, Lostock Hall, Thornton, Earby and Bamber Bridge last year. Burnley’s Pike Hill Library has reopened recently.

A further three libraries have reopened as independent community libraries, and plans to reopen another county-run library (Lytham) and a further two libraries as independent community libraries (Upholland and Penwortham) have also previously been agreed.

County Councillor Clarke said: “I’m so pleased to be getting our library back in Cleveleys. I’m delighted to be given the honour of reopening it soon.

“Libraries are one of the most important services we deliver, and they are very highly valued by Lancashire’s communities.

“People in Cleveleys have really missed their library over the past two years and I couldn’t be more pleased to be here to deliver on our commitment to reopen it.

“Having a library within easy reach allows everyone, whatever their circumstances, to be able to access information via the internet, browse and order from an enormous catalogue of books, and find out about local events and activities.

“They’re also somewhere that people can meet, and all ages can interact and share interests, which means they also play a vital role in helping people to maintain their health and wellbeing.”

Opening times for Cleveleys Library will be: Monday Closed; Tuesday 9am to 7pm; Wednesday 9am to 1pm; Thursday 9am to 5pm; Friday 9am to 5pm; Saturday 9am to 1pm; Sunday Closed.

You can find out more about Lancashire County Council’s libraries by phoning 0300 123 6703, or at www.lancashire.gov.uk/libraries.