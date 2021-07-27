Cleveleys man charged with drink-driving after Tesco delivery van crash in Lytham

Brian Lungley, 47, of Willoughby Avenue, Cleveleys, has been bailed to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on August 31.

Police arrested Lungley after a Tesco delivery van struck a number of cars in Agnew Street, Lytham on Wednesday, July 14.

Officers later found down the van three miles away in Ballam Road, where its driver was stopped outside Peel Hall Business Park.

Police stopped a Tesco van driver outside Peel Hall Business Park in Peel Road, Lytham on Wednesday, July 14. Pic credit: Jason Eastwood

The 47-year-old was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink-driving and taken into custody.

A Tesco spokesman said: "We are aware of an incident and are assisting police with their enquiries."

