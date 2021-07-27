Cleveleys man charged with drink-driving after Tesco delivery van crash in Lytham
A Cleveleys man has been charged with drink-driving after a Tesco delivery van crashed into a number of cars in Lytham.
Brian Lungley, 47, of Willoughby Avenue, Cleveleys, has been bailed to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on August 31.
Police arrested Lungley after a Tesco delivery van struck a number of cars in Agnew Street, Lytham on Wednesday, July 14.
Officers later found down the van three miles away in Ballam Road, where its driver was stopped outside Peel Hall Business Park.
The 47-year-old was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink-driving and taken into custody.
A Tesco spokesman said: "We are aware of an incident and are assisting police with their enquiries."
Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.
With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.