Club Day rallying call to find new funfair home

A question mark hangs over a popular funfair which has long been a key feature of Lytham’s annual Club Day.

Ongoing work on the sea defences between Lytham and Fairhaven means the triangle of land to the west of Lytham Green which has long been the traditional site of the Club Day weekend funfair is not available this year or next.

Fylde Council, as the licensing authority which also has responsibility for Lytham Green, has confirmed discussions are ongoing with funfair operator Stanley John Cubbins over an alternative venue.

Other areas of Lytham Green have been ruled out but the council has pledged to work with Mr Cubbins to try and find an alternative.

Club Day committee chairman Andrea Swindlehurst said: “We have to do everything we can to ensure the funfair goes ahead.

“It is such a vital part of Club Day and our wonderful annual event just wouldn’t be the same without it.

“Club Day has long been a major highlight of Lytham’s year and means so much to so many people.

“It has such a rich history and the funfair is an integral part of that.

“A lot of people enjoy the historic routine of Club Day and that includes going along to the funfair, not just on the day but on the Sunday and the evenings either side.”

In recent years, the Club Day afternoon crowning ceremony and certain attractions have been switched to Lytham Hall from Lowther Gardens.

But Andrea said the Hall grounds would be unsuitable for the funfair.

“It’s all about the ground up there - it is too soft to take the big rides, as is the case with a lot of land in Lytham, including Park View, where a fair was previously held but drainage work has now been carried out.

“We need the whole town to pull together to find a solution and I hope someone can help.”

A Fylde Council spokesman said: “The option of locating the fairground on Lytham Green has been carefully considered and discussed with Mr Cubbins.

“The potential locations to accommodate the large rides and heavy equipment on The Green were limited to two areas, both of which have residential properties opposite.

“Consideration was given to a number of factors including the additional disruption experienced by residents who face The Green where other scheduled events are held; traffic management and road safety particularly given the large groups of youths that the fairground attracts; the potential impact on the Green with an additional event in the same location as other events and the fact that the primary Club Day activity and events after the parade have successfully moved to Lytham Hall in a more suitable contained location.

“The council is still trying to help Mr Cubbins by looking for other potential locations for the fairground in Lytham and while many are not owned by the council we will support Mr Cubbins representations and encourage partners to do so.

“It is regrettable that the necessary work for the sea defences has displaced the fairground for a couple of years.

“Mr Cubbins was made aware a year ago of the need to source an alternative location and we will continue to work with him to try and secure one in the town.’

Lytham councillor Mark Bamforth said he and colleagues were hoping to meet Mr Cubbins to discuss the situation and hopefully help find a resolution.

“I want do everything I can to help,” said Coun Bamforth. “The funfair is an essential part of Lytham Club Day.”

Mr Cubbins was unavailable for comment. Club Day this year is Saturday, June 23.

Anyone with ideas about venues for the funfair can email andrealeeswindlehurst@hotmail.com or clubday@freeuk.com