COASTAL WARNING: 'Danger to life' as Storm Eleanor is expected to batter the Fylde coast

The fifth winter storm of the season is set to arrive on Wednesday - with residents living on the Fylde coast urged to be aware of the potential impact.

Gusts of up to 53mph are expected to batter Blackpool when Storm Eleanor arrives, and forecasters from the Met Office said there is a 'small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown on to sea fronts, roads, and coast properties, along western and southern coasts.'

"There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life, as well as minor property damage, from flying debris," it said.

"There is a small chance of transport delays, route and bridge closure, and cancellations to public transport.

"As well as this, there is a small chance of disruption to power and other services."

A yellow weather warning, which means people should 'be aware', is in place from five past midnight on Wednesday until 10pm.

The worst winds are expected between 6am and 9am, though gusts of up to 47mph are expected until 6pm.

High tide in Blackpool will be at around 11.30am.