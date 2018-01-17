Coastguard issues flood alert for the Fylde Coast this evening

A flood alert has been issued for the Fylde Coast this evening.

Fleetwood Coastguard has reported that the alert is for the coast from Fleetwood to Blackpool, Lytham St Annes and Wyre Estuary at 11.53pm tonight.

It warned: “People are advised to take additional care next to the coast and stay away from low lying land, roads and promenades. Gale force winds, waves and spray overtopping is expected during this evening and overnight. High water levels can be expected two hours before and after the peak of the high tide. Environment Agency staff are monitoring the situation and checking tidal defences. An update will be issued if the situation changes. It is unlikely further Flood Alerts will be issued in this tide cycle. Detailed tidal information for those who use it: the forecast high tide level will peak at 3.87 mAOD.

Fleetwood Coastguard has issued the alerts through its Twitter pages.