Coastguard teams pull car from sea at Starr Gate after couple are caught short by incoming tide

A car has been rescued from the sea at Starr Gate after being completely submerged by the tide.



Dramatic video footage shows the car stranded in the choppy sea near New South Promenade yesterday afternoon (January 14).

Lytham and Fleetwood Coastguard teams launched a rescue mission after a car was reported stuck in the sand.

Its owners had their made way to safety with their dog, but were unable to free the car before the incoming tide began lapping at its wheels.

Coastguard teams quickly arrived at the scene, but were forced to wait until the tide retreated before the car could be safely recovered.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard Fleetwood said: "The team was tasked with reports of a car stuck in the sand in the Starr Gate area of Blackpool, along with HM Coastguard Lytham.

"On arrival, the occupants had made their own way to safety (including the pet dog).

"Unfortunately, the car had not.

"The decision was taken to attempt to retrieve the vehicle once the tide had retreated to a safe distance."

The stranded car submerged by the tide at Starr Gate yesterday (Tuesday, January 14)

"The occupants returned home and the vehicle has now been removed and placed in the great car park in the sky", quipped the spokesman.