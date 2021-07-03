Coastguard turns out to South Shore and Anchorsholme incidents

The Coastguard in attendance at the South Pier incident

They tweeted that after a shoreline search alongside Blackpool RNLI and Blackpool Police it was later determined that the person had returned back to their hotel.

A short time later they reacted to reports of shouts for help heard on the beach in the Anchorsholme area and carried out a search with Lancashire Police.

It turned out to be 'a false alarm with good intent'.

The Coastguard in attendance at the South Pier incident