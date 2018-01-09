Cockney Rebel brings Acoustic Trio to Lytham

The original Cockney rebel Steve Harley brings his Acoustic Trio to Lowther Pavilion on February 17.

And tickets are on sale now for an intimate, unique and atmospheric show.

The performance promises subtle lyricism, mingled with great improvisation and rocky rhythms.

Steve will be accompanied by his Cockney rebel band-mates of long-standing, Barry Wickens (violin & guitar) and James Lascelles (piano and percussion). The set will be built around tracks from any or all 13 of Steve’s original albums. Tickets: (01253) 794221.