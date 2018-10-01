College doors open for next recruits

A college will open its doors to potential new recruits on Saturday – hoping to offer a helping hand to students at a time of substantial change for post-16 education in Fylde.

After the area’s biggest secondary school, Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College, closed its sixth form last summer as an economy measure, Carr Hill High School at Kirkham will follow suit next summer.

That will leave Lytham Sixth Form College as south Fylde’s only public provider of post-16 education and officials are eager to fill the breach.

The College has an open day at its campus in Church Road on Saturday between 10am and 2pm to give the opportunity for potential students to come and discuss its career-focussed courses.

Matthew Barr, Lytham Sixth Form College’s associate head, said: “It has been quite a difficult time in South Fylde, with various local schools closing their sixth forms meaning we are the only remaining public provider.

“I feel strongly that it is the quality of what we offer which has allowed us to retain our position in the area, offering high level technical and professional qualifications which lead to places at quality universities or rewarding positions in industry.

“We are Blackpool and The Fylde College’s specific sixth form centre and deliver a choice of Ofsted Outstanding Level Three Triple Diplomas.

“They the equivalent of three A-levels, which are valued equally by universities and employers alike.

“Our open event will provide an ideal opportunity for people to come and see what the options are on their doorstep while hearing about some of our student success stories and the high quality employers we work with.

“We look forward to seeing plenty of potential students on the day and to answering their questions.”