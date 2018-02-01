Come and join operatics summer musical

St Annes Parish Operatic Society is hosting a launch night for their summer production Crazy for You.

They are inviting people who are interested in performing or helping out at the show to the Parish Rooms on Headroomgate Road in St Annes next Wednesday, February 7, at 7.45pm. The play is the new Gershwin musical comedy from a book by Ken Ludwig and is the classic tale of a boy, a girl and a theatre in need of salvation. It is described as a delightful homage to the beloved, optimistic musicals of the 1930s: a world of showgirls and cowboys, in which a city boy and a country girl reconcile their differences, fall in love, and save a theatre, the old-fashioned way. It takes place at Lowther Pavilion in July.