Comics set to prove Britain’s Got Talent at Preston Guild Hall

Preston Guild Hall is set to host a comedy showcase evening featuring some of the funniest finalists and winners of Britain’s Got Talent from the past few years.

Coming to the city on January 3, it’s They’ve Got Talent! – a roster of comedians performing on the stage of the Guild Hall, who all made their comedy mark on this country by appearing on the well-known and well-loved show.

The bill includes the talented Lost Voice Guy. With a comedy career beginning in 2012, Lost Voice Guy (real name Lee Ridley) stands out from most comedians through his disability, which has left him unable to speak (hence the name).

He channels his comedic gift through a communication aid, riffing on daily life, improvisation, and his experiences of disability.

In June 2018, Ridley won the 12th series of Britain’s Got Talent, having made it through the audition stages and winning the show by a public vote – he is also an alumnus of UCLan.

Bringing a little bit of magic is Mandy Muden. Otherwise known as Magic Mandy, Muden is a London-based comedian and magician. A member of the Magic Circle, she was awarded the Magic Circle Carlton Award for Comedy in Magic, and was the first and only woman to host the secretive group.

Also on the bill is Mickey P Kerr, a comedian who uses music.

He discovered an intense passion for music at an early age, describing locking himself, “away for days on end. Folk came to marvel at this spectacle. Some would flatten sandwiches and pass them under his door, others would sit, wait and listen”.

At the age of 20 he wrote his first song, and in his own words it was “sad, melancholy, and c**p”.

The comedian from Leeds has also performed at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, was a runner-up in the 2016 Musical Comedy Awards, and was a finalist in the latest series of Britain’s Got Talent.

Last year’s finalist Daliso Chaponda, who came third in the 2017 series of Britain’s Got Talent, is also appearing. Chaponda was born in Malawi, but in 2001, while living in Canada, he began his comedy career. During one of his Britain’s Got Talent performances, he was given the prestigious ‘Golden Buzzer’ by judge Amanda Holden.

Noel James is also on the bill. For the last eight years, James has performed his comedy all throughout the country. In his own words, James is, “surreal, bizarre, absurd, intelligent, and yet, somehow strangely attractive.

“No, seriously he is a very accessible act who generally goes down well anywhere.” Noel specialises in surreal stand-up, mixing odd jokes and wordplay into his act. He is also an actor.

Hosting the night is Preston’s own funnyman, Tony Vino, who hails himself as the “only half-Spanish half-Scottish hybrid working comic in the world”.

He was only a toddler when, “his father looked around saw the sea, the sand and the sunshine of the Andalucian coast and thought we need to be nearer Wigan Pier”.

He’s been a comedian for over 10 years, and is a regular comedy pundit on BBC Radio Manchester.

