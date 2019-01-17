Computer generated life and Ga Ga kids in lively stage musical at Lytham school

Following in the footsteps of last year’s AKS production of High School Musical, the school is set to rock Lowther Pavilion once more with this year’s offering ‘We Will Rock You’ schools’ edition.

Taking place in the distant future, Earth has been renamed as the “iPlanet”, a place controlled by the Globalsoft Corporation and governed by the ruthless Killer Queen.

On the iPlanet, mainstream commercial conformity reigns, in which Ga Ga Kids watch the same movies, listen to computer-generated music, wear the same clothes and hold the same thoughts and opinions. Musical instruments and composers are forbidden, and rock music is all but unknown.

There is hope, however. A small underground group of ‘Bohemians’ struggle to restore the free exchange of thought, fashion, and (most of all) live music.

Director Nick Lewis said: “We Will Rock You is all about individuality. Although Ben Elton wrote this musical in 2002, with the rise of screen-time addiction an social media his prophecy of youth being addicted to the internet seems much more relevant today.”