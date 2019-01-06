Concern grows for missing mum and baby in Blackpool

Concern is growing for a young mum and her baby who went missing in Blackpool yesterday.

Police say 17-year-old Courtney Edgar was last seen at around 10.45am in the Highfield area of the resort with her 17-month-old daughter.

Courtney is described as being white, 5ft 7in tall with very long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a cream coloured jacket with a fur collar and dark trousers and was pushing a burgundy pram.

She also has links to Merseyside, particularly the Southport and Sefton areas.

PC Kate Heaton of Blackpool Police, said: “We are growing concerned for Courtney and her baby and would ask that anyone with information contacts us as soon as possible.

“Courtney if you are reading this, please get in touch and let us know you are okay.”

If you have any information please contact police on 101 quoting log number 1191 of January 5.