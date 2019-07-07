Concern over missing Blackpool woman Vicky Hall

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned about a Blackpool woman who has not been seen since Thursday.

Vicky Hall is from the Blackpool Central area and was last seen at around 3am on Thursday, July 4.

She is described as 5'4, medium build with long dark hair.

Vicky was last seen wearing a white short sleeve top, black / grey skinny jeans and black trainers with studs on them.

If anyone knows where she is or has any information which could help, contact Lancashire Police on tel no 101 and quote the log reference LC-20190705-1749.