Convent restoration up for industry prize

A Fylde coast heritage building being given a revamp could end up winning the contractor an award.

The team at Fairhaven-based Fine Lines Decorating and Property Maintenance Services have been working on the grade 2 listed Cross and Passion Convent on East Beach in Lytham.

The work has led to them being short listed as finalist in this years Painting and Decorating National Premier Trophy Awards.

Andrew O’Neill from Fine Lines said: “It has been challenging but a pleasure to work on this project with the staff from the Convent who have been brilliant.”