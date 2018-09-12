Cooking warning after blaze in Blackpool

Fire officers have urged householders to take care when cooking food after a blaze in a Blackpool house.

Crews turned out to a property in Read's Road shortly after 10pm last night to find the premises smoke-logged.

A brigade spokesman said the fire was confined to the kitchen area, but the rest of the building was filled with heavy smoke.

"The occupants had got out safely and there were no injuries," he said.

"They had been cooking food and a pan had been placed on the cooker and had then been left unattended.

"We get so many of these cooking-related incidents and our message is "when you're cooking keep looking."

"It's good advice because it is so easy to get distracted, say if the phone rings, and forget there is something cooking."