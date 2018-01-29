Coroner exonerates girl’s ex boyfriend

A tragic student said “goodbye” to her former boyfriend via text message - shortly before she was found dead in woodland.

Jack Hurst, from Blackpool, immediately alerted police and the family of 17-year-old Charlotte Guy, as well as one of her best friends, Stephanie Bradshaw, Bolton Coroner’s Court was told.

Search parties were launched, as he had been able to pinpoint her location from a Snapchat message, an inquest heard.

Within an hour and a half though the body of Charlotte was found in Duke’s Wood, off Hall Lane, Orrell, near Wigan. Paramedics unsuccessfully attempted to revive her.

Her parents Martin and Deborah, of Chapel Street, Orrell, said they felt her actions were a “cry for help”.

The inquest heard their daughter had taken two overdoses, in March 2015 and January 2017, but was found by her family on both occasions and hospitalised.

A post-mortem examination showed Charlotte had taken cocaine, while drinking on her night out. But none of her friends recalled her taking the drug.

She had broken up with Mr Hurst just days before her death.

He said in a statement he received a Snapchat message from her, which he thought was meant for a friend, detailing how she had slept with another man.

In her last texts she told him that he “must hate her” and asked for his forgiveness.

Recording a narrative conclusion Coroner Alan Walsh said Charlotte’s “intentions were unclear”.

The coroner said Mr Hurst should be “totally and absolutely exonerated” from any responsibility for Charlotte’s death.