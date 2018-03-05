Crackdown to end scourge of slavery across Lancashire

Officers from Lancashire Police are taking part in a week of action to tackle human trafficking, modern slavery and labour exploitation across the county this week.

Officers will visit a number of businesses to make sure working conditions are safe and legal and that workers are not exploited.

Information will be given to owners and their employees and where there is evidence of exploitation, premises will be searched and arrests made.

Any victims found will be brought to safety, they pledge, in a crackdown alongside the Pan Lancashire Anti-Slavery Partnership, including immigration control, HMRC, Lancashire County Council and the Health and Safety Executive.

Sgt Stu Peall, of Lancashire Police’s Human Trafficking Team, said: “Lancashire Constabulary is committed to tackling all types of modern slavery, human trafficking and forced labour.

“Sadly slavery in the UK has not been consigned to the history books we ask people in Lancashire to look out for any signs of exploitation.

“We urge anyone who has concerns about a business or an individual to report them to us.

“Everyone has the right to fair, safe and legal working conditions and we will continue to work with partner agencies to send out a clear message that the exploitation of workers for commercial gain will not be tolerated.”

In 2015, more than 3,000 people, including nearly 1,000 children, were referred to British authorities as potential victims of slavery.

Call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. If you believe they are in immediate danger, call 999.