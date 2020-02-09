Crews called to derelict building fire in St Annes

Crews from fire stations across the Fylde coast were called to a blaze in a derelict building in the early hours of Sunday.

Six engines from St Annes, South Shore, Blackpool, Lytham and Bispham, along with the aerial ladder platform from Blackpool dealt with the incident on Queensway, St Annes.

It was reported to be well alight when they arrived shortly after 2.30am and the firefighters used two jets, two light portable pumps and lighting to extinguish the fire.

By 5.45am, the incident was reduced to two fire engines and the aerial ladder platform.