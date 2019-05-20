74 year-old drink driver threatened to 'knock out' police after crashing into parked vehicle in Blackpool

An elderly man ruined a 58-year clean driving record when he was arrested for drink-driving after a wine and whisky session put him almost four times over the limit.

Police were called by another worried driver who had followed the 74-year-old man’s swerving car which culminated in the pensioner crashing into a parked vehicle.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Such was the force of the force of the impact that the parked car lost a wheel and was pushed across the pavement and into fencing.

Pam Smith,prosecuting, told Blackpool Magistrates and James Doherty said he wanted to leave the scene and started to walk off.

When police tried to handcuff him he struggled and Doherty told the police : “I am going to break your nose.

“I will knock you out.”

He used foul language to the police as they took him to the station where he was found to be almost four times over the drink drive limit.

In a report from probation the court heard how Doherty had developed a habit of watching horse racing with friends in the afternoons whilst drinking wine.

On the day of the offence he had also been drinking whisky before driving home.

Doherty now accepted he had been reckless and could have killed a pedestrian using the footpath.

He said he had no intention of driving again – although he did ask for permission to take the drink drivers’ impairment course which can reduce his time being banned from the road.

The court heard he looked after his wife and had a income of £245 a week from pensions.

Doherty of Westgate Road, St Annes, admitted drink driving on Highfield Road, South Shore in his Volvo car on April 18.

Sentencing the pensioner to a three year driving ban chairman of the bench Ron Bell told him:”This was a particularly nasty accident and you did not comply with the police – in fact you threatened the officers and tried to resist arrest.”

Doherty was also given a four month long curfew from 7 pm to 7 am and ordered to pay £170 costs.