Another child seen surfing on town bus

Days after transport bosses warned of youngsters on the Fylde coast putting their lives at risk – and breaking the law – by jumping on the back of buses while they drive down the street, another child has been pictured taking part in the dangerous craze.

As reported in The Gazette on Thursday, one girl was hurt after falling from a bus in Central Drive last Monday, the same day drivers told of a gang of 10 youngsters trying to ‘bus surf’ – with Karen Cooper from Blackpool Transport saying: “They need to realise they are endangering their lives and committing a criminal offence.”

A youth, dressed in a blue jacket, dark trousers, and black Nike trainers, was pictured riding the number seven bus – understood to be in St Annes – over the weekend.