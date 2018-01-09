Anti-frackers arrested and drivers delayed after 'lock-on' protest

Police made a series of arrests after anti-fracking protestors descended upon Cuadrilla’s fracking site on the Fylde.

Anti-fracking campaigners locked themselves onto the entrance of the Preston New Road site at around 5am on Monday morning (December 8), which saw drivers passing the site experience delays.

Lancashire Police warned drivers to expect delays, setting up a contraflow system to allow the removal team to operate safely.

Normal traffic flow was resumed at around 2:10pm.

A police spokesman conformed that four individuals were arrested as part of the protests.

The spokesman said: “Four people were arrested on suspicion of wilful obstruction of a highway and are currently in police custody.

"They are a 17-year-old girl of no fixed address, a 43-year-old man from Stalybridge, a 56-year-old man of no fixed address, and a 39-year-old woman from Wigan.”

The protest followed last week’s protests in which ‘more than 200’ anti-fracking campaigners marked a year since work at the Cuadrilla site started.