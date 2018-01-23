Appeal after car is vandalised in St Annes

An appeal has been launched after a car had its tyres slashed in St Annes, say police.

The incident happened on a car park at the rear of Clovers Avenue, at around 5.30pm on Sunday, January 21.

A police spokesman said: " A stocky male wearing a white bobble hat approached a Ford Fiesta and using a sharp unknown implement damaged both front tyres.

"This male then ran from the location and entered a Black BMW motor vehicle, making off from the scene.

"We are asking anyone to come forward with any information as to this incident."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on-line at http://socsi.in/Bbmhk. Thank you