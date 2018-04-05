Appeal following hammer attack in St Annes

Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked with a hammer and cosh.

The man was attacked on Friday, March 23, at around 8:30pm when a man and a woman arrived at his flat in All Saints Road, armed with the weapons.

The victim, who is in his 30s, was attacked and suffered from cuts and bruises.

The pair then left the scene in a black Ford Focus.

PC Joe Isaacs, of Lancashire Constabulary’s West Division, said: “This was a nasty unprovoked attack by two people who were known to the victim.

“We are now trying to establish the circumstances and would like anyone who witnessed the incident, or who saw a man and a woman arriving or leaving All Saints Road in a black Ford Focus around the time of the incident to come forward and tell us what they saw.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 01253 607049 or 101 quoting WA1805913.

A 48-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and have been released under investigation.