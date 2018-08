Police have issued an appeal for a missing young man who is believed to be in the Blackpool area.

Daniel Casey, 25, hasn't been seen since last week.

He is missing from the Lytham and St Annes area, but is believed to be in the Blackpool, and hasn't been since since Thursday.

He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, green top and a grey and black baseball cap.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call Lancashire Police on 101, quoting reference number LC-20180823-0116