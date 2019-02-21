Bankrupt GP chooses not to give evidence at trial over allegations he made a false statement

A Fylde GP is on trial accused of making a false statement in relation to his bankruptcy claim.

It is alleged Doctor Kevin Ross lied about the number of hours he was working each week while giving a statement to the official receivers in relation to insolvency in September 2014.

Dr Kevin Ross

He denies a charge of knowingly and wilfully making a false declaration, but did not take the opportunity to give further evidence at Preston's Sessions House Court.

The court heard there are "real obligations" placed on those declaring bankruptcy and a duty to be "full and frank" so the official receivers can make proper enquiries and properly scrutinise the information, so the circumstances can be properly understood.

The 45-year-old, of Oxford Road, St Annes, signed a record of an interview with insolvency practitioners declaring he worked eight hours a week, earning around £800 a month - saying this was the minimum required to maintain his professional status.

Prosecutors say he indicated the information was "true to the best of his knowledge and belief" and signed a declaration under the perjury act, but subsequent timesheet records showed he worked 124 hours in August 2014 and 176 hours in September 2014.

Prosecuting, Louise Cowan said: "So the statement he was working one shift a week, a shift of eight hours, is palpably untrue.

"Kevin Ross is a doctor. He must understand the importance of the careful analysis of documents and he had signed the note following the interview as a true and accurate record of that interview.

"He knew the significance of that statement. He was given time to consider, correct it, amend it - but he has signed it as being true and accurate."

Defending, Bruce Stuart said: " This case is based on a complete misconception of what the law actually is."

He suggested an insolvency worker who gave evidence in the trial was not credible because she didn't have a clear recollection of his interview.

Jurors are expected to retire on Friday to consider their verdict.

(proceeding)