Benefits cheat who fled from Taliban claimed nearly 30K despite working

A man who fled the Taliban wrongly claimed almost £30,000 in benefits, a court was told.

Car wash boss Rassul Kadir, 33, claimed Incapacity Benefit saying he could not work because he had a bad back.

But investigators from the Department of Work and Pensions discovered Kadir of Wolverton Avenue,Blackpool, managed to hold down four jobs during the period.

Kadir admitted two charges under the Fraud Act of dishonestly failing to disclose information about his work and a third charge of making a false statement to claim Council Tax Benefit from Preston Council.

Pam Smith ,prosecuting at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court, said the claims for benefit had been made by Kadir who stated he was unfit for work.

When interviewed, Kadir denied doing any paid work but when confronted with evidence admitted what he had done claiming he did not understand the claims system or understand English.

His lawyer Gerry Coyle said Kadir had fled from his home country with his father when he was 16 because of the Taliban regime.

He said: “He has turned his life round and has a car wash on Talbot Road in Blackpool which employs six people.” He was bailed until October 31 for sentencing.