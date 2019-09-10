Blackpool hotel guest arrested for firearms offences after drunken brawl

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing firearms following a brawl at a Blackpool hotel.



Police were called to restore order at The Golden Cheval Hotel in Promenade, near Reflex, shortly after 11pm on Sunday (September 8).

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms offences after a brawl at a hotel in Promenade on Sunday (September 8)

Hotel staff became alarmed after a drunken row between a group of male guests escalated into violence.

A brawl broke out and one of the men fired an illegal chemical spray, believed to be pepper spray or CS gas (tear gas), before police raided the room.

Officers swiftly disarmed the man and arrested him on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested after firing pepper spray at hotel guests at The Golden Cheval Hotel in Promenade on Sunday, September 8.

Under UK firearm law, CS sprays are classed as prohibited weapons, making it unlawful for a member of the public to possess them.

The incident led to Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service being called to the hotel to ventilate the affected room.

North West Ambulance Service also responded with an ambulance and two rapid response units after a number of people reported feeling unwell from the effects of the chemical spray.

Medics treated a number of guests suffering discomfort to their eyes, nose and lungs. None of the casualties required hospital treatment.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 11.06pm (September 8) to a report of public disorder at the Golden Cheval Hotel on the Promenade, Blackpool.

"It was reported there had been a verbal altercation involving a group of males and that a can of what is believed to be pepper spray or similar chemical agent was discharged.

"A number of people were treated at the scene by the ambulance service for minor effects of the spray.

"The Fire Service attended and ventilated the room.

"A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms offences.

"He has been released under investigation."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 1713 of September 8.