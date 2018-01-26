Blackpool man accused of ripping open former girlfriend's onesie

A man accused of going into his former girlfriend's Blackpool home ripping open her onesie and making a sexual suggestion has made his first appearance at court and been refused bail.

Damien Davis, aged 24, of Park Road, Blackpool, is charged with breaching a restraining order by going to the address of his ex who he was banned from contacting.

Defence lawyer, Kathryn Jamieson-Sinclair, said her client denied the offence which was alleged to have taken place on January 23.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, opposed bail for Davis.

Davis was remanded in custody towards his trial on March 5 by Blackpool magistrates.