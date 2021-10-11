Blackpool man wanted in connection with Class A drugs supply

Police wanted to speak to William Welsh in connection with an investigation into the supply of Class A drugs in Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde.

The 23-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall, of medium build with blue eyes and dark brown cropped hair.

He is known to have links to the Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys and Fleetwood areas.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "If you have seen him or know where he is, please make contact with us at your earliest opportunity.

"If Welsh sees this appeal, we would urge him to do the right thing and attend the nearest police station as he is only making matters worse for himself."

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting incident number 225 of September 18.

William Welsh (pictured) is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall, of medium build with blue eyes and dark brown cropped hair (Credit: Lancashire Police)

You can also report any information online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.