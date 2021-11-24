Blackpool men and teens arrested after police chase stolen Land Rover on M6

Officers gave chase after they spotted a stolen Land Rover travelling south on the M6 past Preston at around 3.20pm yesterday (Tuesday, November 23).

Police checks revealed that the 4X4 had been reported stolen from a home in the Fylde village of Great Eccleston earlier in the day.

Officers pursued the Land Rover as it came off the M6 at junction 31 (Samlesbury Interchange) and continued along the A59 and A677 towards Blackburn.

It was brought to a stop in Preston New Road, Mellor Brook where police arrested the driver and his three passengers.

Two men, aged 20 and 18, and two boys, aged 17 and 16, all from Blackpool, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and taken into custody.

The stolen Land Rover was recovered and return to its owner.

