Blackpool vandal smashed salon’s window

A man kicked in a beauty salon window after being thrown out of a house warming party by his father.

Anthony Emery was slammed by a magistrate who called his behaviour mindless vandalism.

Emery, a 20-year-old factory worker, of Chepstow Road, Grange Park, pleaded guilty to causing damage.

He was sentenced to do 50 hours unpaid work for the community, fined £200 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £495 compensation with £85 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Presiding magistrate, Simon Bridge, told him: “The poor person who owns this salon has to face the distress and cost of what you did. Self-employed people, shopkeepers, etc - their life is tied up in their business.”

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said on August 27 about 8am the window of a beauty salon on the resort’s Church Street was smashed.

Emery was identified as the culprit by police who watched CCTV footage of him kicking the window.

At the time of the offence he was on a suspended prison sentence for taking a car and dishonesty with bank cards.

Brett Chappell, defending, told magistrates Emery had been at a house warming party where he said his father had manhandled and assaulted him and thrown him out.

In his frustration Emery had kicked the window afterwards. His father had been charged with assault.