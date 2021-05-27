Boy, 15, has bike stolen at knifepoint by thief in St Annes

The boy, 15, was approached by a man in Hope Street Park at around 5pm on Sunday, March 20.

The man then pulled out a knife and demanded the boy's bike before making off from the scene.

PC Matt Cross, of West Division police, said: "This incident left a teenage boy extremely distressed and we are working hard to establish who is responsible.

Police believe the offender may have sold the bike fairly quickly. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"We believe the offender may have sold the bike on fairly quickly to someone who had no idea it had been stolen.

"If you bought this bike, or if you were offered it for sale, we would ask that you get in touch with us straight away as you may have information that could help with our enquiries.

"Similarly we would ask you to get in touch if you were in the area and saw anything suspicious."

The offender has been described as male, around 5ft 7in tall, possibly aged in his late teens.

He was wearing a black puffa jacket with a hood, dark joggers, and a snood that was hiding his face. He also spoke with a local accent.

He left the park on the bike, cycling along Shepherd Road in the direction of the Singleton Stores shop.

The bike was a Voodoo Bantu in black, with blue writing on the frame. It has 18 gears and the name 'Shimano' written in white on the brake levers.

Anybody with information has been asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 1260 of March 20th.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.

