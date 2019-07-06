Brave Kirkham woman speaks out after jailed boyfriend leaves her covered in bruises

A Kirkham woman has spoken out after her violent and abusive boyfriend was given only 14 months in jail - despite leaving her black and blue after a vicious attack.

Jenna Hurley posted shocking pictures of her injuries on Facebook after Mark Whiteside was jailed at Preston Crown Court.

Jenna Hurley suffered bruising to her face and neck

Mum-of-two Jenna said she had reluctantly spoken out because she wanted to try and help other victims who were too scared to escape abusive relationships.

Whiteside pleaded guilty to ABH at Preston Crown Court yesterday.

A spokesman for the CPS confirmed that Whiteside was jailed for 14 months and also given a five-year restraining order and a banning order stopping him from entering certain streets.

Jenna posted: "This is such a hard thing to do. To publicly air my "dirty laundry".

There were bruises all over Jenna Hurley's body after the brutal attack by her boyfriend

"But today I sat in a court room, waiting to hear how long the father of my one year old child would get for ABH.

"ABH, because no bones were broken (unbelievable) he used the excuse he had too much to drink, even though there were other times and he was sober.

"Due to our legal system and reductions he's apparently "entitled" to , on good behaviour he will be out in just six months and this for me just isn't good enough."

Jenna was left with two black eyes, a swollen face, a lump on her forehead and bruises across her body after the most recent attack.

Mark Whiteside was jailed for 14 months at Preston Crown Court

She added: "This isn't a pity post, I already feel stronger than I have ever felt but I will not be silenced by this man another second of my life and I honestly couldn't forgive myself if he ever did this to someone else.

"He is the most manipulative , controlling, possessive person. And in just six months time he could be walking the streets looking for his next target.

"And please, If you are with someone who is controlling you, making you feel scared, trying to stop you having friends or working. I know it's hard but leave.

"Take the kids, leave the material stuff. So many times I wanted to go and tell someone what was going on.

"But I realise now there is so much help out there. Tell someone. Anyone. My two children could have ended up losing their mother."

On Jenna's Facebook post, messages of support for her flooded in.

One posted: "'You are amazing. Certainly not right his sentence that's disgusting and they wonder why people don't come forward when they are in abusive relationships."

The Crown Prosecution Service today clarified that the sentence was just 14 months plus a five-year restraining order. The CPS admitted he could be released after seven months.

The attack happened on May 4.