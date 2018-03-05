Burglars hit jackpot at Blackpool music venue

Burglars have struck at a Blackpool music bar – the night after a major charity fund-raiser.

Raiders broke into the Waterloo Music Bar, damaging doors and stealing an estimated £2,500 from fruit machines at the Bloomfield Road venue.

Waterloo manager Ian Fletcher said the break in was especially disappointing, coming after two busy nights and a major event on Saturday – the annual March Of The Mods night in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust. He said: “We’re calling them Laurel and Hardy after seeing them in action on our CCTV.

“It’s such a shame after leaving, buzzing from two big nights, then to get a call at 5am saying the alarm is going off.”

The pair got in via a fire escape, and ripped a window and doors out on their way through the pub as well as damaging the fruit machines.

Mr Fletcher said the total amount of damage was unknown at this stage.

Anyone who recognises the pair is asked to call police on 101 with information, quoting log number 15 of March 5.