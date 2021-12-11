City centre police crackdown on spiking cases in Preston

Operation Night Guardian, which began on Friday night is the force’s response to deterring and detecting spiking offences. Funded by Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, it forms part of the Force’s Violence Against Women and Girls strategy in creating a safer environment and addressing personal safety concerns.The operation will involve increased patrols

in and around licensed premises by both plain clothed and uniformed officers who will be there to reassure revellers and look out for suspicious activity and offending behaviour.

There will also be street pastors and other support workers in key areas who will offer both emotional and practical help to those who may be in need of care during a night out.

Police put out the anti-spiking message in Preston City Centre

Finally, a range of practical measures will be introduced to help prevent and detect spiking offences.

These will include the roll out of special drink testing kits, allowing police and licensees to act quickly to reports of suspected spikings, which officers hope will help to deter offences and raise the risk of offenders being caught.

The officer leading the operation, Chief Inspector Jill Halliwell said: “We want people to feel reassured that they can enjoy a safe night out with friends or family.

“We already police the night-time economy and have good relationships with licenses but Operation Night Guardian will build on that work targeting amongst other things, offences of suspected drink spiking.”

Lancashire Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Ian Dawson added: “We know that drink spiking is an issue of concern for people and, whilst we have had a limited number of reports in Lancashire, we want to reassure the public that we are responding positively to their concerns and taking firm action to ensure they can enjoy their nights out safely.

“Over the coming weeks and months, together with licensees, we will be using a range of tactics to keep people safe and doing all we can to identify offenders, gain evidence and pursue criminal prosecutions for offences including spiking.”

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden added: "Operation Night Guardian has my full support and I have made additional funding available to help tackle violence against women and girls in the night time economy which includes the prevention of drink spiking incidents here in Lancashire.

"This operation will act as a clear deterrent to anyone considering committing this type of crime or any other crime for that matter. Everyone should be able to go on a night out feeling safe and the knowledge that our officers are out there to keep people safe and to target offenders will provide additional reassurance.