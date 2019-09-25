Coral Island's iconic pirate marquee damaged by fire

Blackpool's Coral Island has survived a dramatic fire which ravaged it's front entrance last night.



The fire engulfed the attraction's iconic pirate-themed marquee at around 11.30pm, with fire crews arriving at the scene within minutes.

Crews from Blackpool, South Shore and Bispham were mobilised and found the marquee "well-alight" on arrival.

Police were forced to close a stretch of Central Promenade to support the firefighting efforts.

Remarkably, the fire service said fire damage has been limited to the front marquee, with the amusement arcade itself being spared.

Dramatic footage of the burning skull marquee has been caught on camera, showing the pirate-themed sign ravaged by flames.

But staff at Coral Island said it's "business as usual" today.

A member of staff confirmed to the Gazette that no-one has been injured and the arcade is ready to open as normal at 10am.

A fire service spokesman said: "Fire crews were called at 11.37pm to Coral Island on the Promenade.

"Three units were attended, from Blackpool, Bispham and South Shore.

Dramatic scenes on the Promenade in Blackpool as fire rages at Coral Island

"A large sign and fascia was found well-alight on arrival.

"The fire was extinguished and crews were stood down after 1 hour and 52 minutes.

"Two hose reels and two ladders were used to fight the fire, and crews also used a thermal imaging camera to make sure the fire hadn't spread elsewhere.

"A fire investigation will take place later this morning alongside an electrician. The fire is not believed to be suspicious."

No injuries have been reported and North West Ambulance Service were not asked to attend.