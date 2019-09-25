Coral Island says it is "business as usual" today as punters flood arcade just hours after ferocious rooftop fire

Punters were already lining up for a flutter on Coral Island's amusements this morning, just hours after the arcade survived a ferocious rooftop fire.



A queue of eager customers waited for the doors to swing open at 10am, after Coral Island declared that is "business as usual" - just hours after its roof was engulfed in flames.

The morning after...Remarkably, Coral Island has survived a fierce blaze which engulfed the famous pirate skull sign shortly before midnight last night (September 24)

Jeff McNamara, operations director at Coral Island, was quick to thank fire crews for swiftly tackling the blaze and saving the building from ruin.

"The lads did a great job of quickly putting the fire out and making sure that nobody got hurt", said Mr McNamara.

"The alarm kicked in very quickly, and the fire brigade were here within minutes to put the fire out and make sure the surrounding buildings were safe.

"It started about 11.20pm and they had the situation under control very quickly."

An investigation is underway this morning into the cause of the fire which raged on the rooftop of Coral Island last night (September 24)

Mr McNamara said he feared the worst when he arrived at the scene and witnessed first-hand the ferocity of the fire as it engulfed the familiar pirate-skull rooftop.

But remarkably, pictures of the aftermath this morning reveal the building suffered only minor damage to its exterior.

"There is no internal damage and I'm hoping that the fire brigade are not going to find any more problems during their checks this morning", he said.

"Judging by the videos online it looked a lot worse than perhaps it is, but we're not going to take anything for granted and it's all going to be checked out this morning."

The iconic pirate-themed rooftop sign at Coral Island has only suffered minor fire damage despite a ferocious blaze engulfing it last night (September 24)

The cause is yet to be confirmed, but the fire service believe it started with one of the electrical circuits on the rooftop.

Mr McNamara said nobody was injured in the blaze, but there had been people inside when the fire broke out.

"There was no customers or staff in Coral Island at the time except the security guards we have in the building.

The quick response of fire crews prevented the fire from spreading to the rest of the building

"The Casino was open but that was closed immediately.

"We have sprinklers throughout the building so it was never a concern that it would go much further.

"I got a phone call from the security manager as soon as they were alerted that there was a fire.

"I was here within 10 minutes and the fire service were already at the scene, getting it under control.

"We will be open as normal from 10am."

Just hours after fire crews finished extinguishing the fire at around 1.30am, Coral Island was already welcoming eager punters through its doors.

And the familiar sounds of the arcade's PA system can still be heard playing defiantly to passersby on the Promenade.