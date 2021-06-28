Cyclist left with 'substantial leg injuries' after hit-and-run collision in St Annes

A local man was riding a push bike when he was involved in a collision with a blue car at the junction of Smithy Lane, Albany Road and Church Road at around 3.30pm on Saturday (June 26).

The man was left with "substantial leg injuries" and required surgery following the incident, according to police.

Officers said the driver of the car knowingly left the scene and they have now asked anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

A cyclist was involved in a collision with a car at the junction of Smithy Lane, Albany Road and Church Road. (Credit: Google)

The driver has been described as a white male in his early 30s. He had short dark hair and was wearing a black t-shirt.

If you have any information which may help police with their enquiries, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 0987 of June 26.