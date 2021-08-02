'Dangerous' driver appears in court charged with death of Kirkham teenager Gabriel Fields

David Turner, 31, of Martin Road, is charged with causing the death of Kirkham man Gabriel Fields, who died in a road accident on Station Road, Wesham, on July 4 last year.

Mr Fields was a student at Salford University and worked part time at the Wesham Co-op. His family described him as a 'a kind, loving, and intelligent young man' who had a bright future ahead of him.

The funeral of Gabriel Fields in August last year

Appearing at Blackpool Magistrates Court today, Turner faced a further charge of seriously injuring a woman by dangerous driving in the same in incident. He was also charged with failing to provide a specimen after his arrest.

The case was sent to Preston Crown Court by district Judge Jane Goodwin.