'Dangerous' murder suspect could be in Blackpool

A man wanted on suspicion of murder in South Wales could be in Blackpool, according to police.

Officers say Steve Baxter, 52, who is "considered to be a dangerous individual," has connections with the resort and may have travelled to the Fylde Coast.

A murder inquiry was launched after the body of Simon Clark was found at a caravan park in Pendine near Tenby on Friday September 28.

Police say they want to speak to Baxter, who is also known as Steve Rowley, Wayne Tidy and William Tidy, about the man's death.

He is 5’5” and has tattoos on his forearms - the name Chez and entwined circles on his left arm and a serpent on his right arm.

He is known to have connections in the West Wales, South Wales, the South West and the North of England, including Blackpool, Rotherham and Doncaster.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Jones of Dyfed-Powys Police, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are keen to trace Steve Baxter as soon as possible as he is considered to be a dangerous individual.

"While we know he was in the Bridgend area last Friday, we are aware that he has connections in the West Wales, South Wales, South West England and North England areas.

"I would urge anyone who has information as to his whereabouts to contact police on 999 as soon as possible. Please do not approach him.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number: 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.