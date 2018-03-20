Daredevil who climbed The Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach tackles Spanish landmark

A YouTube dare devil who filmed himself climbing The Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach is at the centre of an investigation after footage was posted of him scaling Barcelona’s famous Sagrada Familia.

A film of Ally Law climbing the Antoni Gaudi-designed temple has already been viewed more than 460,000 times online.

Now site managers and Spanish police have launched an investigation into how Mr Law and his friends managed to breach security at the tourist attraction.

Mr Law said online: “That felt like pure mission impossible right there. We tried it, we gave it our best bet. I was scared.”

In September last year Mr Law posted footage filmed from the top of the Big One after scaling the rollercoaster.