David Schwimmer lookalike is still wanted by Blackpool Police

A “lookalike” of Friends star David Schwimmer, who failed to appear at court last month after being charged with theft and fraud, was still a wanted man yesterday, police suggested.
Abdulah Husseni, 36, of Spencer Road, Slough, was told to appear before magistrates in Blackpool to face accusations he stole a wallet, phone and cash.
READ MORE: David Schwimmer "lookalike" wanted by Blackpool police attracts global attention
His case attracted international media attention following Blackpool Police’s viral public appeal for a man after the alleged theft.
READ MORE: Ross from Friends releases video mock up of Blackpool theft
That was followed by a clip starring Schwimmer, in which he jokingly denied being the offender.
READ MORE: Breakthrough in hunt for Friends star David Schwimmer’s lookalike - who is accused of theft in Blackpool
When asked if Husseni had been found, a police spokeswoman said: “Not that we’ve been told.”
READ MORE: David Schwimmer look-alike accused of Blackpool theft arrested in London
READ MORE: Manhunt for 'Ross from Friends lookalike' after he fails to appear at court in Blackpool